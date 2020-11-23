Waltonchain Market Capitalization Hits $11.07 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $11.07 million and $4.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,182,764 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

