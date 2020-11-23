VMware (VMW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. VMware has set its FY21 guidance at approx $6.62 EPS and its Q3 guidance at approx $1.42 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VMW opened at $147.80 on Monday. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $172.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

