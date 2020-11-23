Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.20 on Friday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,954,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vistra by 11.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vistra by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,508,000 after purchasing an additional 364,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.
Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.