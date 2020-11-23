Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.20 on Friday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,954,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vistra by 11.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vistra by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,508,000 after purchasing an additional 364,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

