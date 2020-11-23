Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.14.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.14 and its 200-day moving average is $197.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 105,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 333.6% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.