Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Visa by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on V. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,774. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.02. 158,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

