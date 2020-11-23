Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vipshop by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 30.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,025 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 27.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,323 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

VIPS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. 119,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,399,208. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

