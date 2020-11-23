Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Buys C$58,500.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey purchased 5,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,001 shares in the company, valued at C$3,861,011.70.

T. Sean Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, T. Sean Harvey acquired 5,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of $393.72 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

