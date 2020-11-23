Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Vector Group stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and have sold 1,875,000 shares valued at $20,164,750. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

