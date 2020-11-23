Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lowered by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.53. 70,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

