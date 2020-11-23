Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Karpus Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,858 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 778,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,603,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.24. 74,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,786. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $335.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.