Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$50.79 during midday trading on Monday. 1,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,179. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

