Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,002,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $237.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,716. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $247.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

