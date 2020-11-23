Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,453,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,911,000 after purchasing an additional 156,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,324 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,399,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,796,000 after acquiring an additional 247,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 167,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

