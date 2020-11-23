Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.50

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.7% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,675 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

