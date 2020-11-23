ValuEngine Upgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.82.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $10.58 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $690.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

