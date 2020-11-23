ValuEngine Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) to Hold

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $9.90 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

