ValuEngine Downgrades Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) to Hold

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

