ValuEngine Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.10.
NYSE:AU opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
