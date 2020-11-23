ValuEngine Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NYSE:AU opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 439,243 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,869,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,588,000 after buying an additional 1,032,136 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after buying an additional 2,248,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 893,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

