Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

USAP stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer acquired 45,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $258,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,714.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

