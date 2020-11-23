Universal Currency (UNIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,667.00

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Universal Currency has a market cap of $1,720.99 and approximately $20,667.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000935 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

