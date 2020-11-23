United Microelectronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,729 call options on the company. This is an increase of 551% compared to the typical volume of 573 call options.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. 291,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 697.3% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,025,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

