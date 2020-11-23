United Bank Sells 2,607 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Bank lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.27. 52,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,149,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

