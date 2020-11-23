United Bank Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after buying an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,551,082. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

