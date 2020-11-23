United Bank Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.85. 19,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,032. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. CSFB increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.