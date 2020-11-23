United Bank Purchases 2,478 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Bank increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 71,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,417. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.