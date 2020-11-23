United Bank Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Bank lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in The Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. 17,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

