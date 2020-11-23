United Bank Has $1.19 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.88. 32,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,860. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

