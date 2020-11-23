United Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

United Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.0% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 280,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 92,750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 42,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,157. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

