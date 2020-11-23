United Bank Buys 95 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Bank grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 56.1% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 171,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,539,924. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $374.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

