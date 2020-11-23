United Bank Buys 4,034 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after buying an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.36. 607,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

