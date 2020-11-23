United Bank Acquires New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

United Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,746,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,575,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,683. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.