United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Sells $2,019,785.90 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.