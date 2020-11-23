Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 985,662,521 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.19.

Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

