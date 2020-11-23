UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:ABB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. State Street Corp lifted its position in ABB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ABB by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 143,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

