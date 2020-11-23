Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

