Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TUP has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $35.26 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -207.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

