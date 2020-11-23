Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TUP has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.45.
Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $35.26 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -207.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.
In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
