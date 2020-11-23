Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $33.50

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $31.16. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 3,082 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

About Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.