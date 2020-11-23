Truist Raises Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $80.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target upped by Truist from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $74.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,687,997.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,478,200. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.