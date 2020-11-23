Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $50.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

TFC stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

