Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $154.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.88.

NYSE:TT opened at $144.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,030 shares of company stock worth $9,859,333. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

