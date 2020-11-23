TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. TOP has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $115,113.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOP has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00165461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.01077712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00193595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00097610 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 104,494.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006856 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.