Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toll Brothers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,458 shares of company stock worth $16,646,792 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

