Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.65-0.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $413.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

