Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 96,288 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,288 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.58% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $72,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $978,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,447 shares of company stock worth $16,003,664. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $315.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $358.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

