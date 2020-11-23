Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,468 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $58,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $130.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

