Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,225 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $75,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

