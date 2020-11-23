Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $69,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $146.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

