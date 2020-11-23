Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $77.13 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 38,465 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $77,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,094,423,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,087 shares of company stock valued at $141,920,224. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.