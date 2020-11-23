Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $74.18 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.54% of Duke Realty worth $74,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

DRE stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

