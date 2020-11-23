Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $61.41 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $214.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.